Obituary: Lunsford, Sharon Kay

AUBURN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Kay Lunsford, 76, of Auburn, WV, departed this life Monday, July 4th, 2022 at her residence.

Sharon was born September 24, 1946, in Braxton County, WV, a daughter of the late Dorsey Staton and Gladys Ernestine (Allman) Snyder.

Sharon worked as a home health care provider for several years. She enjoyed flowers, fishing, hunting, getting outdoors and cutting firewood, and family gatherings. Her favorite pastime was reading.

She is survived by her loving companion of 47 years, Robert Neal Henline; children, Paula K. Hardbarger of Little Buck Run, WV, Joan Carol Parker (Michael) of Straight Run, WV, Ralph Keith Lunsford Jr. (Tamela) of Jane Lew, WV, Joyce Ann Barton (Ed) of Belleville, WV, and Roscoe “Ross” H. Henline of Buck Run, WV; grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa, Tamera, Link, Mick, Shy, Elizabeth, Jessica, Keria, Destiny, Bentley, Riley, Kylie, and Doodlebug; 9 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; 1 half-brother, and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Services will be held at 7pm, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place prior from 5-7pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

