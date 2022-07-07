Obituary: Tennant, Della Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Della Marie Tennant, 73, of Parkersburg died July 5, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

Della was born on November 1, 1948 in Jackson County, WV and was the daughter of Norris and Bertha Mullenex Rhodes.

Della had worked as an in-home caretaker. She was a Christian and served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and loved cooking and making candy. She also loved spending time with her family.

Della is survived by her loving husband of 54 years James David Tennant; daughter Terry Tennant; grandchildren Paul James Hostottle, Lydia Marie Hostottle and Anthony Michael Tennant; a brother Follie Rhodes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Martha Tennant Hostottle and brothers Robert Lee Rhodes, Ray Rhodes and Roy Rhodes and a sister Stella Sams.Funeral services will be Friday, July 8, 2022, 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home - Belpre, OH, with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, 6:00 - 8:00 pm and an hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

