Torie Jackson taking over as WVU-Parkersburg interim college president

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After having attended West Virginia University at Parkersburg as a student and working as an adjunct professor, chief operating officer, and more at the college -- Dr. Torie Jackson will become the school’s interim college president.

And after a few days in this new role, Jackson says this news is still so unbelievable to her.

“It is definitely a surreal experience,” says Dr. Jackson. “But I like to say that this college built me. So, I am very honored to have the opportunity.”

Jackson says her first year will be focused on keeping what makes WVU-P so desirable.

Which includes helping veterans and underserved students.

“The college right now really has the heart of serving underserved students,” says Jackson. “And that’s going to continue despite whatever it is that makes them underserved.”

Jackson says she will also make sure to continue the same ideas that her predecessor, Dr. Chris Gilmer set in place during her time.

Such as inclusivity, implementing the arts and extending the agriculture program.

Gilmer was also someone who mentored Jackson for this position because of her roots to the college.

“I feel at home here. And I think that he knew that. And so, he said that it was time that we had a president that was of this place,” says Jackson.

Jackson says that she will always remain grateful for the experience learning under Gilmer.

And will look to help her school grow even further.

“Chris Gilmer, of course, is a role model for me. And he has been like a work father. And I wish him the best in his new endeavor, and I know that he’ll be very successful,” says Jackson. “And, as always, I am WVU-Parkersburg proud.”

The two priorities for Jackson’s first year will be increasing enrollment and preparing for accreditation visits in 2024.

