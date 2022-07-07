Advertisement

United Way Alliance of the MOV returning with “Color Me United” run

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance will be returning with the “Color Me United” 5K run.

The annual “fun run” will be a time for people to get out with friends and family and get a quick workout in.

The non-profit’s executive director, Stacy Decicco says that this year people will get a chance to not only go out and enjoy this community event, but they can look to go out and take part in “rucking,” or using a weighted backpack with canned goods.

“You know we’re adding that fun rucking division. So, people can try out rucking if people want to throw on some extra weight in a backpack. We’re asking them to throw canned food in the backpack and that will be donated at the finish line,” says Decicco. “But, the color run is always just a great time. It’s a great family friendly event. We’ll see people out there this year pulling wagons, pushing strollers, walking, strolling. We’ll see some serious runners, we’ll see some medium joggers. So, it’s really a day for everyone and it’s just a great day to get out and enjoy the summer and enjoy the community. And get a little exercise.”

The event will also include awards to be given out for first to cross the finish line, first stroller, most color coated, and more.

For more information and to register, you can click on the link to find out more.

