UPDATE: Name released of person who died in Ohio River boating crash

WTAP News @ 5- Ohio River Drowning victim name released
By Mitchell Blahut and Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

UPDATE: 07/07/2022, 3:45 P.M.

Authorities have released the name of the victim who drowned in the Ohio River after a commercial boat collided with a recreational boat on July 1.

According to Cpn. Chris Lester from Division 6 of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Jackie Jones, 80, from Lancaster Ohio, was the only one to not survive the crash near Newberry Island.

No other major injuries were reported. Jones was reported to be wearing a life-vest when the boats collided.

Authorities got the call around 11:35 a.m. on Friday morning, and the DNR says the crash was due to thunderstorms in the area, and the low visibility on the river.

The DNR and the Coast Guard are still investigating the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 07/01/2022, 2:41 P.M.

A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island.

Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with a barge coming down the Ohio River due to low visibility and heavy rainfall.

Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department lead the rescue. Vienna Volunteer, Little Hocking Volunteer, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, and the Coast Guard were all on the scene.

The Coast Guard and the DNR are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. WTAP will give you updates as we learn more.

