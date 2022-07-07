Advertisement

Wood County Relay for Life will be returning July 30

Wood County Relay for Life will be returning July 30
Wood County Relay for Life will be returning July 30(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Relay for Life event will be returning to the Wood County area on July 30th.

Officials with the American Cancer Society say that they are excited to be bringing the event back for this year.

This event looks to not only benefit the organization, but also to walk in memory of those who have been lost to cancer and those who are still fighting or who won their battle with cancer.

The non-profit’s community development manager, Carmen Hathaway says that this year will also be more significant as she expects more people to be out.

After so many restrictions due to COVID-19 the last two years.

“We miss everybody terribly. So, we’re hoping that they will come out and join us, support everything that we’ve got going on. Because we will have some fundraisers that are happening on site. As well as, amazing first-class entertainment that is absolutely free,” says Hathaway.

The event will be on July 30th from 6-11 p.m. at Parkersburg City Park near the pond area.

There will also be a car show, inflatables, food, and luminaries at the event.

For more information, you can go to this link to find out more.

