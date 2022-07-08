Historical artifacts found on a local’s property will be moved to Mountwood Park

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two historical oil barrels that were found on a local’s property will be added to Mountwood Park’s museum inside of its visitor center.

It’s not every day you find out there’s multiple historical artifacts on your property but that’s exactly what happened to one local.

“They were doing a timber operation on the property. That’s when we found the barrels,” Wood County Parks Director Jeremy Cross explained.

Now the plan is to move those artifacts to Mountwood Park’s museum.

To the untrained eye, these barrels might not look like much but they’re a part of Wood County history.

Mike Naylor, a member of The Friends of Mountwood Park, explained, “Volcano West Virginia plays a large role in the history of Wood County and the state of West Virginia. It was the first oil field to employ the endless cable system.”

Naylor said that the oil held in the barrels was transported by railroad from Volcano, West Virginia to Parkersburg, where the oil was refined and sold throughout the U.S.

Now the barrels will add to a historical collection.

Cross said, “Yeah the barrels, the engine, the wheel, it was all one working system so now we have a couple parts so, if we get this barrel here, it’s just one more part to this endless cable system.”

In terms of how other pieces of local history are stored at Mountwood Park, Cross said they’re planning on building a shed behind Mountwood’s visitor center to house larger artifacts.

“I’m excited to save these relics. Once they’re gone, they’re gone and there’s not very many of them left out there so, if we can get these to a museum and preserve them for future generations to see and enjoy - it’s important for me to show them the history of Volcano and Mountwood Park and to preserve that,” Cross said.

Fallen trees from recent storms will be used to build the shed - a shelter to store the story of our past.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.