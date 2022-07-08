Advertisement

Marietta City School Board of Education could soon finish superintendent search

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The school board recently finished their second set of interviews for the open superintendent position.

This round of interviews only held two candidates that have not been named at the time.

Tuesday, July 8 B.O.E will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m.

According to Board President, Eric Reed at this meeting the board ideally would like to come to a decision on the next candidate.

As we learn more about the Marietta superintendent search WTAP will continue to update you.

