New trail in Marietta is revealed to the public today

Rudolph farms trail opens in Marietta(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 160 acre gift was given to the Broughton foundation by the Rudolph family.

The trail has many functions such as hiking, biking, dog trails and more that cater to a lot of different interests.

Victor Rudolph, a representative for the Rudolph family says he is thankful for the Broughton foundation for the amount of progress they have brought to the city of Marietta.

“Well the Broughton foundation has provided an asset to the community really needed having developed trails. Youth and adult recreation is something this community was lacking and they’ve done a wonderful job providing that,” Rudolph said.

You can find the new trail across the street from the Elizabeth Sugden Broughton community building in Marietta.

