Obituary: Ashley, Carla Jane

Carla Jane Ashley 63, of Elizabeth, WV passed away suddenly on July 6, 2022, at Myrtle Beach SC. Carla was born July 1, 1959, in Wood County to the late Carlos (Mick) & Betty Jane Watson.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years Malcolm Ashley; one sister Melissa Dotson (Billy); one brother Shane Watson (Tonya); three sons Michael Sheppard, JD Ashley, Travis Ashley (Kaycee); two daughters Stacey Wyer (Nathan) and Kenna Wagner(Kevin); 10 grandchildren whom she dearly loved and cherished: Brittani, Haleigh, Emma, Logan, Easton, Levi, Lucas, Elynn, Rowan, Ella; 7 nieces and nephews and special friend and cousin Nancy Sheeves. (Jim)

She joins her sister Beth Watson and brother Barney Watson; niece Kayla Villers and lifelong friend Pam Nicolais, along with many other friends and family in Heaven.

She loved and attended Big Island Run Church, 193 Meadow View Drive, in Elizabeth, WV, where a celebration of Carla’s life will be held Monday, July 11 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, followed by a service at 1:00 pm with Rev. John Larrison officiating. Interment will be at K of P Cemetery of Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Ashley family.

