Advertisement

Obituary: Ashley, Carla Jane

Carla Jane Ashley Obit
Carla Jane Ashley Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carla Jane Ashley 63, of Elizabeth, WV passed away suddenly on July 6, 2022, at Myrtle Beach SC.  Carla was born July 1, 1959, in Wood County to the late Carlos (Mick) & Betty Jane Watson.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years Malcolm Ashley; one sister Melissa Dotson (Billy); one brother Shane Watson (Tonya); three sons Michael Sheppard, JD Ashley, Travis Ashley (Kaycee);  two daughters Stacey Wyer (Nathan) and Kenna Wagner(Kevin); 10 grandchildren whom she dearly loved and cherished: Brittani, Haleigh, Emma, Logan, Easton, Levi, Lucas, Elynn, Rowan, Ella; 7 nieces and nephews and special friend and cousin Nancy Sheeves. (Jim)

She joins her sister Beth Watson and brother Barney Watson; niece Kayla Villers and lifelong friend Pam Nicolais, along with many other friends and family in Heaven.

She loved and attended Big Island Run Church, 193 Meadow View Drive, in Elizabeth, WV, where a celebration of Carla’s life will be held Monday, July 11 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, followed by a service at 1:00 pm with Rev. John Larrison officiating.  Interment will be at K of P Cemetery of Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Ashley family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
UPDATE: Name released of person who died in Ohio River boating crash
To the untrained eye, these barrels might not look like much but they're a part of Wood County...
Historical artifacts found on a local’s property will be moved to Mountwood Park
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman indicted in connection to fatal Nicholas County shooting that killed deputy
Eric Mullins
Mullins indicted on murder charges by grand jury

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Plaugher, Doris Jean
Helen Ruth Corder Obit
Obituary: Corder, Helen Ruth
Billy Dwain Butler Obit
Obituary: Butler, Billy Dwain
Larry Williams Obit
Obituary: Williams, Larry Elmer