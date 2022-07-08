Obituary: Butler, Billy Dwain

Billy Dwain Butler, 77, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born on December 28, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Everett and Lear Butler Wears.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved his grandkids and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Butler, four sons, Dustin Shelley (Shannon Shaffer), Jacob Dodd, David Dodd, and Jacob Butler; three daughters, Sabrina Dooley, Sharma Lott, and Jessie Summers; sisters, Geraldine Skinner, Barbara Honas, Connie Crawford, and Sherri Wears; 26 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and special friend, Frank Butler.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by grandparents who raised him, Roy and Marthjane Butler, sons Derrick Shelley and Brent Butler; brothers Earlen “Bud” Wears and Larry Wears.

A funeral service will be conducted at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Delmas Stutler officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bailey Cemetery, Beech Rd., Orma, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

