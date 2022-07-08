Obituary: Corder, Helen Ruth

Helen Ruth Corder, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, July 5th in Hickory, NC.

She was born July 4, 1932, in McWhorter, WV to the late Nathan Goff McWhorter and Dora Ellen Ramsburg McWhorter. She was the youngest of four children.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. John R. Corder, and two brothers, William and James McWhorter. She is survived by her sister Mary Reel; her two children, Cynthia Corder Pettit (Steven) of Ellicott City, MD and Dr. John Steven Corder (Lisa) of Hickory, NC; four grandchildren Brian, Cara, Amanda, and Hannah, and their spouses; and 3 great-grandchildren, Baker, Chase, and Madison.

Following her 1950 graduation as valedictorian from Lost Creek High School, Ruth was employed at the Harrison County Bank. After she was married, she continued to work as a secretary while her husband attended dental school. They lived in Virginia, Texas, and Kentucky before moving to Parkersburg in 1960 where she lived for 57 years. She moved to Hickory following the loss of her husband to be near her son.

Ruth received her business administration degree from Parkersburg Community College and excelled at math, finances and bookkeeping. She worked at the dental office, was a Tupperware consultant, and worked for the IRS both as a volunteer tax preparer and instructor, preparing free VITA income taxes for many years. She served as President of her two local P.E.O. chapters, participated in various dental society and community organizations, volunteered as a docent at Blennerhassett Island State Park, and was a long-time, active member at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church where she served on many boards and committees. Her hobbies included playing bridge, reading, and attending musical theater.

Services will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 12-2 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

