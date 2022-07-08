Obituary: Kesterson Jr., George Franklin

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - George Franklin Kesterson Jr., 96, of Belpre, OH, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 at the Wyngate surrounded by his loving family.

He was the son of George Franklin Kesterson Sr. and Ruby Buckner Kesterson Belpre.

He was protestant by faith and was a member of Rockland United Methodist Church, Belpre.

He was born May 16, 1926 in Walker, WV and raised in Belpre. George graduated from Belpre High School, class of 1944. He entered the U.S. Navy in August 1944 and by September was serving in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard aboard U.S. Merchant Vessels and troop carriers sending troops into battle in Europe. George served in both Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. In Guam, he guarded Japanese prisoners. Upon returning home in 1946, he worked various jobs including Corning Glass and Parkersburg News. He was then employed by C&P Telephone Co. of WV in Parkersburg. He retired in 1982 with 33 years service. Being part of the Bell System, he held many positions including Parkersburg Plant Manager, District Plant Manager, Landover, MD where he had responsibility for telephone communications at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD during the Apollo space flights. At one time, he also had the responsibility for telephone communications at the White House and Pentagon. He also worked at AT&T Group Headquarters, Basking Ridge, NJ and retired from Bell Atlantic of MD as District Plant Manager, western Maryland. At one time he enjoyed being an amateur Radio Operator KE8TF. Of all his accomplishments, the one he cherished most was being a loving husband and proud father to Dianne and Nancy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Kathryn Furr, Janet Hayes, Gene and Gary Kesterson and his first wife of 28 and a half years Margaret Harrah Kesterson.

Left behind to cherish his memory: loving and devoted wife of 46 years Bettie L. Kesterson, Belpre; daughters Dianne (George) Black Daytona Beach, FL and Nancy (Douglas) Frear, Centreville, VA; sister Carolyn Weber, Marietta, OH; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Tim and Sue Gant for their love and caring support during his illness. We would also like to thank the staff at Wyngate for their kindness and support during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be 11am Monday July 11, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Timothy Gant officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery Belpre with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 15.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6pm and an hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.