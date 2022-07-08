Advertisement

Obituary: Plaugher, Doris Jean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Doris Jean Plaugher, 58, of Marietta passed away at 12:09 pm, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born September 15, 1963, in Marietta to Sheldon Eugene Plaugher, Sr., and Minnie Mae Starlin Plaugher.

Doris was a dispatcher for Valley Cab Company.  She is survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters:  Sheldon “Buggy” (Melissa) Plaugher of Athens, OH, Richard (Sonja) Morrow of Marietta, Julie (William Treadway) Simmons of Marietta, Patricia (Bryan) Carvell of Parkersburg; Uncle Andy Grayson of Vincent and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents and brother Robert “Bobby” Plaugher preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held on Monday (July 11) from 5 until 8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

