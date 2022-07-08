Advertisement

Obituary: Slaughter, Betty Jo

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Betty Jo Slaughter, 76, of Marietta, OH passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on March 22, 1946, in Indiana to the late Pearl and Ann Goodwill.

Betty was a member of the V.F.W. #5108 Ladies Auxiliary and the B.P.O. Elks #477. She had worked as a bartender at various establishments around town.

She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Horton (Joe) and Debbie McLaughlin (Charles) both of Marietta; five grandchildren, Aaron Farnsworth of Marshall, TX, Keisha Jaraucaro (Ronnie) of Marietta, Crystal Matthews (Todd) of Marietta, Austin Farnsworth of Albuquerque, NM, Joshua Pool (Carissa) of Morgantown, WV; nine great-grandchildren; dear friend Palva Farnsworth of Marietta and many other friends and family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Slaughter.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with a service to be held at a later date.

