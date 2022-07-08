Obituary: Williams, Larry Elmer

Larry Elmer Williams, 74, of Graysville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7th, 2022.

He was born on March 4th, 1948 to Gerald and Viola Williams and was one of four children. Larry was married to Alma Jane Williams (Janey) for 53 years. Together, they had 3 children Tim (Jessica) Williams, Jamie (Denise) Williams, and Suzy (Dale) Schofield; 7 grandchildren: Alden and Graham Williams, James and Nick Williams, and Scott, Rachel, and Kristin Schofield.

In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren he is survived by his sisters Pam (Larry) Kehl, Doris (Ralph) Kehl, and Lisa (Mike) Chambers.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry retired from Smith Concrete after working there for 30 years.

He enjoyed sharing stories about work and memories of driving the mixer. Larry met his lifelong best friend, Doug Sinclair while working at Smith Concrete. One of his favorite things to do was to call and talk to Doug.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with burial to follow in Low Gap Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday, July 10th at the funeral home and again from 12:30 pm until the time of service on Monday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

