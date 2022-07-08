Advertisement

Obituary: Williams, Louise Madeline Mayle

Louise Madeline Mayle Williams Obit
Louise Madeline Mayle Williams Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Louise Madeline Mayle Williams, 98, of Belpre OH, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH.

She was born May 19, 1924, in Girta, WV, a daughter of the late Ernest and Blanch Holbert Mayle.

Louise was a homemaker and a self-employed entrepreneur. During WWII she worked at Republic Steel in Canton, Ohio. She was a member of the Full Gospel Association. She was also a member of The Church of God, The Lighthouse Temple, and The Church of the Lost and Found.

Louise is survived by five daughters: Janie Carr of Belpre, OH; Leana Springer of Belpre, OH; Loretta Reams (Vernon) of Belpre, OH; Zelda Ward of Columbus, OH; and Deanna Jentzen (Brian) of Mesa, AZ; one son, Johnnie Williams of Belpre, OH; one sister, Christina Croston of Zanesville, OH and one brother, Dennis Mayle of Parkersburg, WV; seventeen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel B. Williams, a son Ernest R. Williams, and several brothers and sisters.

A funeral service for Louise will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Phillip Gordon and Pastor Vernon Reams officiating. Visitations will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

For those wishing to extend online condolences please go to www.lamberttatman.com

