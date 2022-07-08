Tips and Tricks for Dealing With Ticks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As the weather gets warmer and we spend more time outside we need be mindful of ticks.

These little creatures can attach to not only humans but also pets.

They are typically found in wooded areas as well as places with tall grass and weeds.

John Jackson from the Washington County Health Department talked about tips to prevent ticks and what to do if you find one.

“If you do remove a tick its a good idea to save it for a few days in rubbing alcohol. If you do develop a rash or you do develop any flu like symptoms its good to have that tick with you when you go to see the doctor so they can do further analyzing,” Jackson said.

The best way to remove a tick is by using fine tip tweezers as close to the tick and skin as possible.

A way to prevent ticks in the first place is to pretreat your clothes with permethrin and tucking in your clothes.

For more information:

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.