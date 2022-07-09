Jan Dils’ Freedom 5k run returns after pandemic pause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019 Jan Dils held their freedom 5k run.

For the last two years the event switched to a fully virtual event but many people were excited to get back to in-person running.

In it’s return the freedom 5k run held over 20 sponsors which included WTAP, Dupont, WVU Medicine and more.

Jan Dils says that registration opened at 7 a.m. and people were so excited that they showed up 45 minutes early to begin registration.

“It’s been quite a process to getting this back together and being in person. Just planning this event since January and doing a lot of these things behind the scenes. Bringing it together and seeing everybody today and enjoying themselves and seeing each other when we haven’t seen each other in so long. To support our veteran community has been excellent,” Dils said.

Next year they are in hopes that the event will turn to a full in-person event.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.