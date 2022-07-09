Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta got to bring back a fun, family friendly event to the city for the first time in two years.

The powerboat series made it’s return at the Riverfront Roar event this weekend.

People of all ages attended the riverside event as they watched on with smiles.

Many people say that the city has been missing events like these and it feels good to start to get back to a normal life again.

Race director, Dan Bunting, says he is excited to be able to bring the race back to the city of Marietta.

“It’s packed there are people everywhere so we really love bringing this event here to town. The city is great police, fire, EMS help us out. They help us out on the water it’s just a really cool thing to do all of this stuff,” Bunting said.

The riverfront roar and the powerboat series will continue tomorrow throughout the day.

