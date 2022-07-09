The Toss Around: Trent Taylor

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

In this edition of The Toss Around, Warren quarterback Trent Taylor spoke on what it is like playing for the Warriors.

Taylor is entering his second year starting for the blue and white after helping lead his team to the playoffs this past season.

“I mean I think it’s really important getting that first year under your belt. Experience is everything, getting to see all the different defenses and stuff like that, I think that helps me improve a lot,” Taylor said.

This is the Warriors first year under head coach Jimmy Peyton and Taylor is excited to see what this team has in store for the 2022-23 season.

“I mean I’m really excited for the new guy that I got. I mean it’s kind of like a big culture change. Everything’s a structure changes and all that so I think it’s going to be really good for the program,” said Taylor. “He’s a program guy, he’s trying to build everything up from the floor so I think it will be good.”

Taylor loves the challenges of playing quarterback and hopes to help his team to a third straight post season appearance this season.

