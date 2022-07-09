Warren High School prepares for 2022-23 football season

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Warriors are heading into their first season under new head coach Jimmy Peyton.

Coach Peyton has come in and started to adjust his players to the new culture that he brings with him.

“It’s really good, I mean I kind of knew through the interview process that there was potential here to win. And the kids could buy in. It’s been really fun and the kids have adapted well,” said Peyton. “I mean they’ve really bought into the structure and discipline that it takes to run a program. I mean they’ve held each other accountable.”

The Warriors have made the playoffs the last three years and Peyton’s goal in mind for this season is to have that same level of success this season.

“I just want our kids to compete, I want our kids to compete at a high level. We want to create a highly competitive atmosphere. So I want our kids to buy in and mainly have fun,” Peyton said. “You know we work hard and we have a good process. So I just want the kids to be able to see that the hard work that they’ve done this summer is going to pay off.”

The Warren Warriors open their season at Belpre on Friday, August 19.

