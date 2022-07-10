First annual Sour Mash Bash kicks off Sour Mash golf tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first annual Sour Mash Bash made it’s way to Parkersburg Country Club.

The bash included many activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Live music, River City Kettle, Hometown catering, Jimmy Avocados and more.

Executive Director of United Way, Stacy DeCicco says the decision to add the bash was an easy one after they took over the golf tournament last year.

“We thought it would just be a lot of fun to extend that out by a day. We tee off at 10 o clock tomorrow with a full field of golfers. The extension this year is the sour mash bash and that is how this came to be, it’s our outdoor music concert we have a couple of great acts lined up. So this is our first year doing the bash and it’s just an add-on to the golf tournament,”DeCicco said.

Decicco also added next year there could be more additions to the Sour Mash Golf Tournament but for now they are happy to be hosting it every year.

