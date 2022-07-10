Advertisement

Little Hocking Water Association Inc. maintenance may impact customers’ water

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Little Hocking Water Association Incorporated is doing maintenance on storage tanks, which could impact customers’ water.

According to a press release, this maintenance work could cause low pressure and discolored water. This is because of the change in water flow maintenance work will cause.

If your water is discolored, water association staff tell WTAP that you should let the water run until it’s no longer discolored before using the water. They also suggest giving them a call at 740-989-2181.

Maintenance will start on July 11th and will continue for a couple months.

