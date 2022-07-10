Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019 the city of Marietta hosted the Riverfront Roar.

When most people think of the Roar they think of the powerboat series but it’s much more than that. It’s a time for everyone to come out and enjoy the city of Marietta.

“There is 14 food vendors this year, there is a whole kid zone we have bouncy houses, the foam garage is here, the Kona ice is here and there are glow toys everywhere,” Carmen Taylor, Chairwoman said.

For Taylor not being able to hold the Roar for two years was a tough decision for her but she says when she came back this year she felt at home.

“As soon as you start hearing the roar of the boats and everything you just get goosebumps but not being able to be here for the last two years. This year when we got down here and got all set up it was like this is real, it’s going to happen this year,” Taylor said.

Taylor was excited about the return but she wasn’t the only one waiting with anticipation.

“We always have huge crowds but this crowd this year has been even bigger that it’s ever been I think. We have boat racers that love Marietta so much that they aren’t even racing but they’re here,” said Taylor.

Carmen Taylor says that she hopes the roar will continue on for years to come.

