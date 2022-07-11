Advertisement

Braxton Amos hosts youth wrestling camp

Braxton Amos hosts wrestling camp
Braxton Amos hosts wrestling camp(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLENNERHASSETT, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Parkersburg South and current University of Wisconsin wrestler Braxton Amos came back to the Mid-Ohio Valley to host a youth wrestling camp at the Blennerhassett middle school.

The world champion wrestler wanted to give back to the children from his area that want to continue their wrestling career.

“I grew up traveling and training all over America. I mean I do travel internationally now for training, so I mean getting the experiences I’ve had and bringing them together and bringing them to kids and just giving back is huge,” said Amos. “You know for me and it’s been a wild ride. I have been happy to be able to give back to the community that kind of supported me through the thick and the thin of my wrestling career so far.”

Braxton’s wrestling career has been very successful and he credits that to his coaching he received from all over the nation.

“I had to travel two hours to get exposure to guys that have had national success and had you know world level training. And you know the coaches here are great but I mean they don’t have the knowledge or the exposure to the top coaches right now,” said Amos. “You know they had the exposure when they were coming through being coached by great coaches, and they’re great coaches themselves.”

