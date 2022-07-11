County Commission: July 11- PRO Officer Grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at County Commission Toni Tiano, grant writer proposed a grant for Blennerhassett Middle School’s PRO officer.

The grant request was for over $25,000 and the grant request was approved by the county commissioners.

Tiano says that these officers in school’s would help out with issues such as absences, drug/ alcohol suspension and more.

The PRO officers also work closely with parents and students at the school they are working at.

“He works with the school administration in terms of how they want to do school safety whether it is locking additional doors, putting special locks on the doors or windows that type of thing. Not letting certain people into the building unless they have signed a certain thing,” Tiano said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.