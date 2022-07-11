Advertisement

At least 23 hurt when car drives into crowd outside Argentina theater

A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.
A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.(Source: TN Argentina/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODOY CRUZ, Argentina (CNN) - A car drove into a crowd outside a theater in western Argentina Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Police say the car was conditioned for disabled drivers.

At least 23 people were injured in the incident. Three of them were hospitalized.

Authorities said people were leaving a play at the time of the incident.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below contains images that some may find disturbing.

Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Surveillance video shows the car approach. (Source: Diario Mendoza/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has been detected.
West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County
Many people say that the city has been missing events like these and it feels good to start to...
Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Little Hocking Water Association Incorporated is doing maintenance on storage tanks, which...
Little Hocking Water Association Inc. maintenance may impact customers’ water
First annual Sour Mash Bash
First annual Sour Mash Bash kicks off Sour Mash golf tournament

Latest News

Three Maryland churches were vandalized, and two of those were also set on fire.
Three churches damaged by arson, vandalism in Maryland
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Authorities advise putting strict privacy settings on their phones and tablets in addition to...
Girl, 8, targeted by child predator on Roblox, mom says
Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Video surveillance shows the...
GRAPHIC: Car drives into crowd outside theater