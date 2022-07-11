Marietta PD asking for help to ID suspect
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department is asking for your help identifying two people.
The police department says the two people you see were involved with the use of a stolen credit card at the Marietta Walmart on Saturday, July 9th.
Police say the cards were stolen from a parked vehicle and used the same day at the Walmart.
The pair could be driving a silver Mercedes SUV with unknown state registration.
If you know anything about the two people you see, you are asked to call Patrolman Huck with the MPD at 740-376-2007.
