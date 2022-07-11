Advertisement

Obituary: Anderson, Andrew “Andy”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Andrew “Andy” Anderson, 83, of Cutler, OH, died Sunday morning, July 10, 2022, at his home. Born October 13, 1938, in Wood County, WV, he was a son of the late Bert and Roberta Kerr Anderson.

Following his graduation from Vincent High School in 1956, Andy joined the U. S. Navy. Andy had retired as a supervisor from Shell Chemical in 1996. He was a Methodist by faith. Andy was a ferocious reader and was also known to be very particular with his yard and garden.

On October 12, 1963, Andy married Drema Tincher, who survives with one daughter, Tonya Anderson, of Zanesville; one son, Thomas (Rebecca) Anderson, of Cutler; three grandchildren, Henry, Margaret, and Lorenzo Anderson; a sister, Elizabeth Wile, of Belpre; two sisters-in-law, Telma Anderson, of Vincent, and Sandra Tincher, of Atlanta, GA.

Andy was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Spino, of Shinnston, WV; two brothers, Bert Anderson, of Vincent, and Henry Anderson, of Barboursville, VA; two brothers-in-law, Franklin Tincher pf Rainelle, WV, and Robert Wile, of Belpre; and two nieces, Theresa Righter, of Vincent and Ramona Anderson, of Germany.

Abiding with Andy’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service for his family this week at Evergreen Cemetery in Belpre, where full Military Rites will be observed.

The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Anderson family. Online condolences and other resources are available by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has been detected.
West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County
Many people say that the city has been missing events like these and it feels good to start to...
Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Little Hocking Water Association Incorporated is doing maintenance on storage tanks, which...
Little Hocking Water Association Inc. maintenance may impact customers’ water
First annual Sour Mash Bash
First annual Sour Mash Bash kicks off Sour Mash golf tournament

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fondots, Joseph X. “Joe”
Thomas White Obit
Obituary: White, Thomas
Rebecca Lynn Byrd Obit
Obituary: Byrd, Rebecca Lynne
Erma L Crouser Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Erma L Crouser