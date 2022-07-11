Obituary: Anderson, Andrew “Andy”

Andrew “Andy” Anderson, 83, of Cutler, OH, died Sunday morning, July 10, 2022, at his home. Born October 13, 1938, in Wood County, WV, he was a son of the late Bert and Roberta Kerr Anderson.

Following his graduation from Vincent High School in 1956, Andy joined the U. S. Navy. Andy had retired as a supervisor from Shell Chemical in 1996. He was a Methodist by faith. Andy was a ferocious reader and was also known to be very particular with his yard and garden.

On October 12, 1963, Andy married Drema Tincher, who survives with one daughter, Tonya Anderson, of Zanesville; one son, Thomas (Rebecca) Anderson, of Cutler; three grandchildren, Henry, Margaret, and Lorenzo Anderson; a sister, Elizabeth Wile, of Belpre; two sisters-in-law, Telma Anderson, of Vincent, and Sandra Tincher, of Atlanta, GA.

Andy was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Spino, of Shinnston, WV; two brothers, Bert Anderson, of Vincent, and Henry Anderson, of Barboursville, VA; two brothers-in-law, Franklin Tincher pf Rainelle, WV, and Robert Wile, of Belpre; and two nieces, Theresa Righter, of Vincent and Ramona Anderson, of Germany.

Abiding with Andy’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service for his family this week at Evergreen Cemetery in Belpre, where full Military Rites will be observed.

Abiding with Andy's wishes, there will be a private graveside service for his family this week at Evergreen Cemetery in Belpre, where full Military Rites will be observed.

