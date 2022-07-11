Obituary: Brownrigg, Patricia Frances

On July 7, 2022, Patricia Frances Brownrigg of Belpre went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was “together forever”, with her husband Johnny Brownrigg.

She was born on September 28, 1934, to John Ambrose and Audrey Alberta Rowan.

Pat is survived by three children (the most important thing in her life); Debbie Hefner (John); (Belpre), Sandy Elder (Belpre), and John David Brownrigg (Sherri) of Little Hocking. The greatest joy and love in her life were her grandchildren Kris Hefner (Panama City Beach, FL) and Keela Vaughn (Ian) (Lakewood Ranch, FL).

She was the Grandmother of Jade, Ethan and Mady Hefner and Layla, Ellie, and Oliver Vaughn.

She leaves behind 5 step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by brother Paul Rowan, sister Evelyn Cowell, special nephew Mike Lorentz, several nieces, nephews and their children.

Pat leaves behind special friends and neighbors Jim and JoEllen Gardner (Amber and Lauren) and Greg and Sherri Whipkey.

A graduate of Belpre High School, class of 1952, Patty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2022, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre. Inurnment will be at Rockland Cemetery, Belpre.

Light refreshments will be served immediately following the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Rockland Ridge (Belpre) for the love, care, and support, not only given to Pat, but to her family during her stay with them.

A special thank you to the Belpre Emergency Services squad.

For more details and to send condolences visit www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

