Obituary: Byrd, Rebecca Lynne

Rebecca Lynne Byrd, 50, of Parkersburg, WV departed this life Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Rebecca was born September 24, 1971, in Orville, OH, a daughter to Ellen Sue (Taylor) and the late William “Bud” Byrd.

Rebecca graduated from Harrisville High School and attended Glenville State College. After college, she worked as a cook for several nursing homes. Rebecca enjoyed drawing, painting, reading, being outside, and crafting. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her loving children, Tracie Wolfe (Nikki), Christopher Wolfe, and Buddy Wolfe all of Burnthouse, WV, Cheyenna Bryd of Parkersburg, WV, Mikayla Miller (Dustin) of Harrisville, WV, and Tiara Byrd of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Kamron Wolfe, Hayleah Byrd, Mackenzie Byrd, Messiah Barber, Hunter Wolfe, Jaxon Wolfe, Meia Hatfield, Madi Parker, and Luke Miller; siblings, Carolyn Lowther (Brenie), Sharon Bailey (Richard), Laura Jones (Rodney), Connie Hatfield (Sam), and Karrie Jones (Gerald); many loving nieces and nephews; and best friend, Missy Britton.

She is preceded in death by her father, William “Bud” Bryd.

Services will be at 1 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastor Joe Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen Cemetery in Hazelgreen, WV. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11 am-1 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

