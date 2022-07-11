Obituary: Fondots, Joseph X. “Joe”

Joseph X. “Joe” Fondots, II, 52, of Parkersburg died July 9, 2022, at his residence.

Joe was born on January 25, 1970, and was the son of the late Joseph X. Fondots, I, and Judith Ann Spradling Fondots.

Joe was a lifetime South Parkersburg resident graduating from Parkersburg South High School in 1988. He was known to his neighbors and friends as “Joey” and everyone has a “Joey” story they could tell. Joey lived life to its fullest and he didn’t know a stranger. He was an only child and touched the lives of many through the wide variety of hobbies throughout the years. He enjoyed listening to live music, racing RC cars, flying his drones, and showing off his Monster Trucks. He was always there for his friends and neighbors, who he considered his family, and especially loved being able to mow their lawns whether they needed it or not. He deeply loved his pets, especially his cat “Bobo” and was known to dress up his Great Danes and take them throughout the community.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, July 15th at 10:30 am at Sunset Memory Gardens with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

