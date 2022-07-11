Obituary: Miracle, Erma L Crouser

Erma L Crouser Miracle, 83 of Parkersburg, passed away on May 31, 2022.

A memorial ceremony will be celebrated for Erma at Leavitt Funeral Home on July 14, 2022.

There will be visitation from 12:00-2:00 and a service following at the Funeral Home.

She will be buried next to her husband and best friend, Marvin at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the memorial service.

A reception will follow the funeral at the Leavitt Family Center at 4:00. All are welcome to attend.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com .

