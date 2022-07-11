Obituary: Phillips, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Phillips, 74, of Marietta passed away July 9, 2022, at her home.

She was born October 10, 1947, in Marietta a daughter of Charles Jacob and Gail Cottrill Henderhan. Carol was employed as a hairdresser. She married John Phillips who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Adams of Marietta and son Jason (Stephanie) Bonar of Marietta, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Her parents, husband, daughter Angela Oliver, and brother Michael Henderhan preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday (July 14) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

The family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

