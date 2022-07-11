Obituary: Sutton, John D. David

John D. “David” Sutton, 77 of Parkersburg passed away July 8, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center after an extended illness.

He was born in Sewickley, PA February 11, 1945, the son of the late George W. and Mary C. Gregoria Sutton.

Throughout his career, he touched many lives, first in private practice and then teaching his students.

David had no filter and would come up with some unique questions. What else can you say about David? He was so loved by his high school sweetheart wife Judy of 53 years; His “daughter” Tonya who has been a support throughout his illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary, and one brother, George.

There will be no services at this time and burial will be at the discretion of the family.

A celebration of David’s life will be at a later date.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

