Obituary: White, Thomas

Thomas R. White, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on July 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Smithfield, VA on May 22, 1941, and was the son of the late Virgil and Pearline White.

Tom graduated from Clendenin High School in 1960 and went on to proudly serve his country as a radio operator in the United States Army, where he was deployed to Libya from 1961-1963. After his service, he began his career with Marbon Chemicals until he retired from GE Plastics, after 33 years of service where he worked in the quality assurance lab.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and baseball, spending hours at the ballfields with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed cheering for the West Virginia Mountaineers and San Francisco Giants. He was also a collector of military memorabilia and other items.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Betty Chancey White; three sons and their spouses, Kevin White and wife, Beth, of Charleston, WV, Randy White and wife, Patsy, of Tampa, FL, and Michael White and wife, Christy, of Parkersburg, WV; daughter, Christy Hockenberry, and husband, Russell, of Parkersburg, WV; brother, Elvin White and wife, Carolyn, of Washington, WV; and his six grandchildren, Erin, Kevin, Preston, Cooper, Gabriel, and Avery; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Aunt Opal Strickland and Grandmother Emma White, who raised Tom after the death of his parents.

The family would like to thank many special people that were of great comfort during this difficult time. Susan Hammer and Shannon Lockhart, who were by the family’s side aiding with his care and providing companionship. The staff at Amedisys Hospice Care for their support and guidance. We would also like to thank the Veterans Administration for their assistance.

Visitation hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home at 1934 Dupont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101, with a graveside service, officiated by Pastor Jimmie Cox, immediately to follow at Evergreen South Cemetery, 2601 14th Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26104.

An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.