Obituary: Young Sr., Larry Lee

Larry Lee Young Sr. Obit
Larry Lee Young Sr. Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
Larry Lee Young Sr. 79 of Marietta, OH passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his residence.

He was born November 4, 1942, in Marietta, OH to the late William E. and Virginia Mugrage Young. Larry worked as a Design Draftsman at various plants and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church and Post Polio Society of Wood Co.

He is survived by his wife Patricia “Pat” Kleb Young whom he married on November 1, 1997, in Marietta, OH., daughters Robin Sue Puderbaugh (Ross), Beth Carlson (Mike), sons Larry, Tommy Burke (Gretchen), and David Waldren, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother William E. Young Jr., sisters Becky Shumar, Barb Mellon, Susie Barnes (Barry), sisters-in-laws Helen “Sis” Young, Sherry Young, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Theresa Rene Young, son Larry Freeman and brothers Donnie, Ken, and John Young.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Souls Harbor Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Hughes officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Souls Harbor Baptist Church, 115 Caywood Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Sydney, Rhonda, and Josh and a special thank you to Jennifer and Sean.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

