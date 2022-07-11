PHS Student Council and Emmanuel Baptist Youth group hosts local blood drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHS Student Council partnered with the Emmanuel Baptist Youth group to host a blood drive at the church.

The blood drive will go until 6 p.m. on July 11 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

Sponsor Joe Stephens says he thought it was important to get the youth involved to give them a feeling of community and service.

“The student council is involved all year in service projects and this is just one of them. It’s just a way to be a part of something larger and be a service to the community,” Stephens said.

Walk-ins are welcome at the local blood drive.

