PHS Student Council and Emmanuel Baptist Youth group hosts local blood drive
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHS Student Council partnered with the Emmanuel Baptist Youth group to host a blood drive at the church.
The blood drive will go until 6 p.m. on July 11 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
Sponsor Joe Stephens says he thought it was important to get the youth involved to give them a feeling of community and service.
“The student council is involved all year in service projects and this is just one of them. It’s just a way to be a part of something larger and be a service to the community,” Stephens said.
Walk-ins are welcome at the local blood drive.
