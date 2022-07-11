Advertisement

PHS Student Council and Emmanuel Baptist Youth group hosts local blood drive

PHS Student Council hosts local blood drive
PHS Student Council hosts local blood drive(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHS Student Council partnered with the Emmanuel Baptist Youth group to host a blood drive at the church.

The blood drive will go until 6 p.m. on July 11 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

Sponsor Joe Stephens says he thought it was important to get the youth involved to give them a feeling of community and service.

“The student council is involved all year in service projects and this is just one of them. It’s just a way to be a part of something larger and be a service to the community,” Stephens said.

Walk-ins are welcome at the local blood drive.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has been detected.
West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County
Many people say that the city has been missing events like these and it feels good to start to...
Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Little Hocking Water Association Incorporated is doing maintenance on storage tanks, which...
Little Hocking Water Association Inc. maintenance may impact customers’ water

Latest News

County Commission
County Commission: July 11- PRO Officer Grant
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta