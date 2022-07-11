Advertisement

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WTAP off the air Tuesday

(WTAP)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP will be doing some electrical work at our transmission site on Tuesday, July 12.

Because of this our over-the-air channels WTAP (NBC), WOVA (FOX), WIYE (CBS), METV, CW, and Pinpoint Weather stations will be off the air from Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

This will not impact viewers on Suddenlink, CAS, DirecTV, or Dish Network.

