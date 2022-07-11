Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022. Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has been detected.
West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County
To the untrained eye, these barrels might not look like much but they're a part of Wood County...
Historical artifacts found on a local’s property will be moved to Mountwood Park
Vernon Dellinger may be a World War Two veteran but he describes himself as an every-day-joe.
Local World War Two veteran celebrates his 101st birthday
Many people say that the city has been missing events like these and it feels good to start to...
Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta
Rudolph farms trail opens in Marietta
New trail in Marietta is revealed to the public today

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California that's threatening the famed giant sequoia tree...
Wildfire near Yosemite's famed Sequoias grows
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Amber Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta
Riverfront Roar returns to Marietta