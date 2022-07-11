United Way Alliance of the MOV holds 51st Annual Sour Mash Tournament

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Sour Mash golf tournament is back for its 51st year.

The tournament saw a total of 36 teams participating in the longest-running golf tournament in the Parkersburg Country Club’s history.

“Well being as it is the oldest tournament Parkersburg Country Club has it brings out a lot of people. A lot of golfers from throughout the state to come to participate in the Sour Mash. And, like I said, it’s just a beautiful day, it’s awesome. And glad to be a part of this,” says golfer, Pat Minnite III.

After the event’s return last year — after being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic — the non-profit, the Parkersburg Country Club and golfers are all glad to see it continuing in the united way’s second year of hosting it.

“Yeah, I just think it’s such a historic tournament and it does mean so much in the community. So, it was great that we were able to step in last year and keep it alive. And not just keep it alive but breathe some new fresh energy into it. That’s been tremendous for us,” says United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Stacy Decicco. “And to just see new golfers come into the field this year has been terrific. We’ve seen that two years in a row.”

The event also took time to honor and dedicate time to Pat and Judy Minnite for their philanthrophic work in the area over the decades.

The Sour Mash began festivities this year with an exhibition by trickshot artist, Josh Kelley.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley says that it is excited for all of the competitors and for their efforts in giving back to the community.

