Carter King signs with University of Charleston for baseball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School graduate Carter King has officially signed with the University of Charleston in West Virginia, and he will continue his baseball career with the Golden Eagles.

Carter signed on Monday, ahead of Parkersburg Post 15′s 10-0 victory over Follansbee Post 45. His family, coaches, and teammates were able to celebrate with him on his signing day.

Carter plans to study Business in his time at Charleston.

