Advertisement

Economics expert: inflation, high unemployment benefits can impact workforce

Economics expert: inflation, high unemployment benefits can impact workforce
Economics expert: inflation, high unemployment benefits can impact workforce(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Economics experts say the current unemployment rate is in relatively good standing. However, the current inflation for many expenses is causing a significant impact for many that could potentially affect the long-term.

The current unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent and 4.1 percent with discouraged workers.

Washington State Community College business management and economics professor, Brad Merritt says the rate needs to remain below five percent to be in good standing.

However, Merritt says the real issue is with the high inflation -- which is currently at 8.6 percent.

With the cost of living and other factors, many are being discouraged with jobs that don’t provide a livable wage.

“We had a young student in our program who was offered a job by the Ohio Department of Taxation paying her just a little bit more than what she’s making here locally. And she went up to Columbus and she could not find adequate housing in Columbus,” says Merritt. “She looked outside of Columbus, and she didn’t want to have to face the morning and evening traffic commuting to work. And she declined the offer.”

Merritt also brings up that with unemployment benefits being more than what some businesses are offering could potentially increase unemployment as well.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Marietta PD asking for help to ID suspect
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WTAP off the air Tuesday
Rebecca Lynn Byrd Obit
Obituary: Byrd, Rebecca Lynne

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Women and financial stress
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Marietta Board of Education to introduce superintendent candidate