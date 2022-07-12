Economics expert: inflation, high unemployment benefits can impact workforce

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Economics experts say the current unemployment rate is in relatively good standing. However, the current inflation for many expenses is causing a significant impact for many that could potentially affect the long-term.

The current unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent and 4.1 percent with discouraged workers.

Washington State Community College business management and economics professor, Brad Merritt says the rate needs to remain below five percent to be in good standing.

However, Merritt says the real issue is with the high inflation -- which is currently at 8.6 percent.

With the cost of living and other factors, many are being discouraged with jobs that don’t provide a livable wage.

“We had a young student in our program who was offered a job by the Ohio Department of Taxation paying her just a little bit more than what she’s making here locally. And she went up to Columbus and she could not find adequate housing in Columbus,” says Merritt. “She looked outside of Columbus, and she didn’t want to have to face the morning and evening traffic commuting to work. And she declined the offer.”

Merritt also brings up that with unemployment benefits being more than what some businesses are offering could potentially increase unemployment as well.

