Firefighters work with live-fire to complete training

Aspiring firefighters complete roughly six weeks of training.

One of the final tasks they must do is going into a controlled burn-building.

There, they will experience three different live-fire situations of increasing intensity.

So far, the probationary firefighters have been training with attack lines, hydrants and getting use to the hose.

Until Monday, the new firefighters have not experienced live-fire training.

The controlled-burn building is a good way for them to get use to the heat, working with their gear on and learning about different fire behaviors and characteristics.

Probationary firefighter, Dakota Metz explained that it takes more than just being physically prepared.

“The mental component comes from your safety gear and the SCBA which is your breathing apparatus and carrying all of that extra weight on you. It’s just a lot to get use to, especially with the mask and the limited vision. You get a little bit of claustrophobia starting out. So it’s been a mental preparation for use. "

To help see the trainees through this step, four trainers are there to guide them and monitor the situation.

Two trainers are placed inside the building, and two are placed outside the building to help if needed.

Training officer, Lieutenant Jason Fleak talks about the role of the trainers during this step of the process.

“That’s where we have to… they rely on us, they feel safer with us in there. So that’s where we have to be on our game to make sure. Because when they’re excited and scared, if they forget to button their coat or this and that, then there’s a chance they’ll get burned. And they can get burned in this building just like they can in a real house fire.”

Dakota Metz continued by stating,

“It’s definitely nice to have somebody that’s been in there with years of experience and they know how to actually lecture us and teach us in a proper way. It helps us get through there and get out safe”

It’s not just the trust between trainers and trainees that is important to be successful. Metz talked about the dynamics between everyone involved in the training.

“It’s a team operation you got to look out for your team and your people. Your only as good as the team that you work with. So you got to have each other’s backs, you got to be safe and make sure everyone gets home.”

The live-burn building is part of the Wood County Firefighter Association.

All of the departments in the county worked together to get the building.

Fleak said that it is constantly used by all groups to help train the new firefighters

The Probationary Firefighters must complete these three levels of live-burning before they are allowed to go into a real fire situation.

