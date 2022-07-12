Advertisement

New requirements to obtain the high school equivalency test diploma

New tests have requirements changing for those trying to receive diplomas
New changes in requirements for the High School Equivalency Diploma Test
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A new change in requirements for those wanting to obtain the high school equivalency diploma will go into effect in January 2023.

The change in test requirements comes from the publishers’ decision to no longer offer previous version of the test. This change does not affect anyone who’s already received a diploma.

Deanna Addis, an adult education instructor, told us more about who might feel the affect of the new changes.

“If they are just starting, then there are no worries, any testing from January of 2022, is good until the foreseeable future. There’s no deadlines that we have looming. The only concern are those that started the TASC test and need to finish up those subjects and combine their scores with Hiset.”

If anyone is concerned about their scores or how it could impact their progress can call the West Virginia Adult Education Learning Center at 304-834-1019. You can also visit their main office on the sixth floor of St. Josephs landing or their sister location on Market Street.

