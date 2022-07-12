Obituary: Batton, James “Jim” H.

James “Jim” H. Batton, 83, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1939, a son of the late Warder Batton and Opal Childers Batton.

Jim was a graduate of Doddridge High School and later served in the US Marine Corp. He retired as a supervisor with G.E. Plastics.

He enjoyed cattle farming, walking in the park, traveling to the beach, collecting old John Deere Tractors, reading western books, and watching western movies.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Batton; five children, Johnny (Tami) Batton, Suzette (Dan) Hungerford, Margie (Mark) Suder, Candace (Steve) Balderson, and Krishna (David) Root; two sisters, Patricia Lott and Peggy (Bill) Davis, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Schulte.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St., South Parkesburg is honored to serve the Batton family.

