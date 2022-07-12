Advertisement

Obituary: Batton, James “Jim” H.

James “Jim” H. Batton Obit
James “Jim” H. Batton Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James “Jim” H. Batton, 83, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1939, a son of the late Warder Batton and Opal Childers Batton.

Jim was a graduate of Doddridge High School and later served in the US Marine Corp. He retired as a supervisor with G.E. Plastics.

He enjoyed cattle farming, walking in the park, traveling to the beach, collecting old John Deere Tractors, reading western books, and watching western movies.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Batton; five children, Johnny (Tami) Batton, Suzette (Dan) Hungerford, Margie (Mark) Suder, Candace (Steve) Balderson, and Krishna (David) Root; two sisters, Patricia Lott and Peggy (Bill) Davis, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Schulte.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St., South Parkesburg is honored to serve the Batton family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Marietta PD asking for help to ID suspect
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WTAP off the air Tuesday
Rebecca Lynn Byrd Obit
Obituary: Byrd, Rebecca Lynne

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McGary, Kenny Lee
Paul E. Williams Obit
Obituary: Williams, Paul E.
Iona “June” Cain Obit
Obituary: Cain, Iona “June”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Andrews IV, William Luther