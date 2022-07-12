Obituary: Cain, Iona “June”

Iona “June” Cain, 89, of Washington, WV passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 24, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV. a daughter of the late L.H. Schultz and Jessie Lemley Schultz. She was a homemaker and enjoyed flower gardening, bluegrass music, and all of her children.

June is survived by four sons, Robert P. Cain Jr., Willie Cain, Charlie Cain (Debby), and Mike (Cindy) Cain, all of Washington, WV; one daughter, Barbara Tucker (James) of Manchester, MO; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Cain Sr. who passed away 03/22/2005; a brother, John Schultz; and a sister, Janet Gates.

A Private Service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Cain family.

