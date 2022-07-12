Obituary: Cantwell, Brenda (Rake)

Brenda (Rake) Cantwell, 69, passed away peacefully at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born on February 16. 1953, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was the first born of four girls to Marcella and Paul Rake.

She was a 1971 graduate from Parkersburg South High, and worked at Borg-Warner/G.E. for 10 years, before retiring as a secretary from the Wood County Board of Education. Brenda was a caring person who enjoyed painting and making jewelry.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John; their son, Justin Cantwell; their daughter, Janean Cantwell; her mother, Marcella Rake; her sisters, Lora Rake, Pamela Reeder, and Melissa Calhoun.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Paul Rake.

Per her wishes, Brenda will be cremated. There will be a graveside memorial at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens.

