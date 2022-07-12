Advertisement

Obituary: Cantwell, Brenda (Rake)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brenda (Rake) Cantwell, 69, passed away peacefully at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born on February 16. 1953, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was the first born of four girls to Marcella and Paul Rake.

She was a 1971 graduate from Parkersburg South High, and worked at Borg-Warner/G.E. for 10 years, before retiring as a secretary from the Wood County Board of Education. Brenda was a caring person who enjoyed painting and making jewelry.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John; their son, Justin Cantwell; their daughter, Janean Cantwell; her mother, Marcella Rake; her sisters, Lora Rake, Pamela Reeder, and Melissa Calhoun.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Paul Rake.

Per her wishes, Brenda will be cremated. There will be a graveside memorial at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Marietta PD asking for help to ID suspect
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WTAP off the air Tuesday
Rebecca Lynn Byrd Obit
Obituary: Byrd, Rebecca Lynne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anderson, Andrew “Andy”

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McClung, Eleanor Jane
John Wesley “Wes” Conrad Obit
Obituary: Conrad, John Wesley “Wes”
Carla Dawn Ward Obit
Obituary: Ward, Carla Dawn
Charles Neale Obit
Obituary: Neale, Charles