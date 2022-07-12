Obituary: Conrad, John Wesley “Wes”

John Wesley “Wes” Conrad, 40, of Vienna, West Virginia passed away June 24, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice.

Wes was born October 29, 1981, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Robert John “BJ” Conrad and the late Dixie Rose Baker Twyman.

After attending Parkersburg High School, Wes moved to Key West, Florida where he resided for several years until moving back to Vienna, West Virginia to care for his beloved mother.

Wes worked as a restaurant and bar owner where he enjoyed his customers and made many friends and memories. He loved the ocean and going out on the sea in his boats.

He is survived by his father, Robert John “BJ” Conrad (Debbie), aunt Deanna L. Pifer, uncle Ed Davis (Leasa), cousins Rob Pifer (Julie), Mike Pifer (Abby), Bob Franklin (Paula), and many other family members who will miss him dearly.

As per Wes’ wishes, there will be no services. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

A “Celebration of Life” was held on June 25, 2022, at Jackson Park in Vienna, WV for friends and family to share in his memory.

We all will love and miss you very much, Wes.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

